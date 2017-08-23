1.203 million foreigners visited Azerbaijan in first half of the year

A total of 1,203,700 foreigners from139 counties visited Azerbaijan in the first six months of 2017, according to the State Statistics Committee.

This is 24.5 per cent more compared with the same period of last year, the Committee said, accoridng to AzerTag.

Official figures suggest that 31.2 per cent of foreign tourists came from Russia, 21.2 per cent from Georgia, 15 per cent from Iran, 11.6 per cent from Turkey, 3.7 per cent from the UAE, 2.3 per cent from Ukraine, 14.9 per cent from other countries, while 0.1 per cent were stateless people.

The number of tourists from the EU member states totaled 51,200 and from CIS countries 438,300 tourists.

