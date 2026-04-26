14 killed, 38 injured in Colombian bomb attack

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At least 14 people were killed and more than 38 others injured Saturday after a bomb attack struck the southern Colombian municipality of Cajibio, local authorities said.

The attack in the Cauca department injured five children, Cauca Health Secretary Carolina Camargo told a local television news program, the Associated Press reported.



According to local media, a bomb fell onto a bus on the El Tunel section of the Pan-American Highway linking Cali and Popayan. Online images show severe damage to the bus roof and windows, as well as to the highway.



Cauca Governor Octavio Guzman's office said it is coordinating a response for the affected population and has convened a national security council.

News.Az