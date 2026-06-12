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Azerbaijan reaches Chovgan World Championship final

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Azerbaijan reaches Chovgan World Championship final
Credit: Report

Azerbaijan and Uruguay’s national teams competed in the semifinals of the 2nd Chovgan World Championship taking place in Baku.

Azerbaijan secured a convincing 3–0 victory to advance to the final of the tournament, News.Az reports, citing Report.

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In another semifinal, Chile defeated Niger 1–0.

As a result, the final of the World Championship will feature Azerbaijan and Chile competing for the title.

News about - Azerbaijan reaches Chovgan World Championship final


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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