Azerbaijan reaches Chovgan World Championship final

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Azerbaijan and Uruguay’s national teams competed in the semifinals of the 2nd Chovgan World Championship taking place in Baku.

Azerbaijan secured a convincing 3–0 victory to advance to the final of the tournament, News.Az reports, citing Report.

In another semifinal, Chile defeated Niger 1–0.

As a result, the final of the World Championship will feature Azerbaijan and Chile competing for the title.

News.Az