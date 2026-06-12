Is Neymar playing in the World Cup? Injury update and schedule

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Brazil superstar Neymar is officially heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026, but fans eager to see the Seleção’s all-time top scorer on the pitch will have to wait just a little longer.

Neymar is officially part of Brazil’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, but fans eager to see the 34-year-old superstar on the pitch will have to wait just a little longer, News.Az reports, citing Wego.

The Seleção’s all-time top scorer (79 goals) is currently sidelined with a grade 2 right calf strain sustained on May 17 while playing for Santos. While he traveled to the United States with the team, a recent scan on June 8 confirmed he is ruled out of Brazil’s opening match against Morocco on June 13.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has fiercely defended his decision to include the veteran forward, noting that Neymar's rehab is progressing well. The medical staff is targeting a safe return for Brazil's second group match, allowing him to build match fitness ahead of the knockout stages.

Brazil is competing in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland, with all matches taking place on the US East Coast. For fans tuning in from the Gulf (GST) and India (IST), the matches will air during the early morning hours.

If you are setting an alarm to watch Neymar's tournament debut, June 19 (early morning of June 20 for Gulf/South Asia) against Haiti is the date to circle.

If you are planning a last-minute trip to see Neymar live in the United States, here is how to navigate the venues:

For the Haiti Match (June 19): The game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The easiest route from the Gulf is flying into New York (via Emirates from Dubai or Qatar Airways from Doha) and taking a quick 90-minute drive or train ride down to Philadelphia.

For the Scotland Match (June 24): This fixture takes place in Miami. Look for one-stop flights into Miami International Airport (MIA), such as Etihad Airways routes out of Abu Dhabi.

Due to massive tournament demand, match-day accommodation is booking up fast. Be sure to lock in your hotels in Philadelphia or Miami ahead of time.

News.Az