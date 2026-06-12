Former Spanish PM under fresh probe after €1.2m jewellery discovery

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Former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero is reportedly under a new investigation after luxury watches and jewellery were discovered in his safe.

Zapatero, a Socialist who governed from 2004 to 2011 and who remains influential in the ruling party, had already been facing a probe into alleged influence peddling relating to his role in the 2021 government bailout of Spanish airline Plus Ultra, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

That inquiry prompted authorities to raid his office last month, where Spanish media reported they discovered necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings valued at €1.2m (£1.02m).

Zapatero's spokesman, Luis Arroyo, said "he will provide explanations before the judge" in relation to the jewels.

The jewellery was made with gold, sapphires and emeralds originating from Zambia or Thailand, according to Spanish media.

Investigators say Zapatero is suspected of being unable to show proof of payment of customs duties on the jewellery. He is now under investigation for tax fraud and smuggling.

Associates of the former prime minister said at the time that the items were linked to family inheritance, Agence France-Presse reported.

He has been summoned to testify in court later this month.

While other Spanish prime ministers have been called to testify in corruption cases, this is the first time in the country's recent history that a former premier has been placed under formal investigation.

The inquiry is the latest scandal to hit the Socialist Party of current Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, of whom Zapatero is a close ally.

In the Plus Ultra case, Zapatero is accused of using his influence to secure a €53m government bailout of the airline in 2021 and receiving a commission in return. He has consistently denied wrongdoing or having ever received payments from Plus Ultra.

The bailout was approved under a government fund established to support strategic companies hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, police raided the Madrid headquarters of the Socialist Party and seized a number of documents as part of an investigation into alleged corruption.

Searches were also carried out at the homes of senior party figures and a leading businessman.

A number of figures, including Sánchez's wife and brother, also face charges. All deny wrongdoing.

News.Az