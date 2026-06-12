Seven injured in massive blast at Amsterdam 24-hour gym - VIDEO

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Emergency services in Amsterdam are racing against time to search for potential victims trapped in the rubble after a massive explosion completely destroyed a 24-hour gym, injuring at least seven people and forcing the evacuation of 400 local residents.





The blast occurred just after midnight at the fitness center, which is attached to a large apartment complex on Osdorper Ban in Amsterdam Nieuw-West. The force of the explosion blew massive holes through the building’s brickwork and triggered a major fire that took hours to bring under control. Local authorities confirmed that one person was seriously injured, and they fear the casualty count could rise as emergency crews dismantle the unstable structure "brick by brick" using heavy cranes and sniffer dogs, News.Az reports, citing Dutch News.

While officials have not formally declared the cause, witnesses reported hearing a heated argument just seconds before the blast. Two young men were seen fleeing the scene on foot, while a low-clearance Audi RS3 with German license plates reportedly sped away over speed bumps immediately after the detonation. Police have since seized a matching vehicle nearby on Johan Jongkindstraat for forensic investigation, alongside a black Volkswagen left at the scene.

The gym's owner stated that security footage shows the blast originated "from under our floor," a basement area housing gas lines, a transformer room, and resident storage lockers. While grid operator Liander noted there are currently no indications of a gas leak, forensic and explosives experts are not ruling out foul play. The neighborhood has seen a recent spike in ATM bombings and localized criminal activity.

While structural engineers have deemed the main apartment block sound, the 400 evacuated residents have been told they will not be allowed to return home tonight as the complex recovery and criminal investigation continue.

News.Az