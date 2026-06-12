Baseless: Qatar rejects Washington Post energy claim

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Qatar has fiercely rejected a Washington Post report alleging that the Gulf nation secretly coordinated its energy production with Iran to influence the ongoing US-Israeli war in the region.

In a scathing statement issued by Qatar's International Media Office, Doha called the claims "false, baseless," and an outright "disinformation campaign." The nation completely rejected any insinuation that its oil or gas operations were tailored to serve Iranian interests or disrupt global markets for political leverage, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Doha pointed out a glaring flaw in the report's timeline, noting that the alleged cooperation supposedly occurred while Qatar itself was actively defending its borders against incoming Iranian missile strikes.

According to Qatari officials, the false narrative was manufactured by rogue actors determined to sabotage current peace talks. Washington and Tehran are currently engaged in Pakistan-mediated diplomatic negotiations to end the war, which erupted on February 28. Qatar, which has a long history of acting as a key neutral broker between the West and regional powers, believes the leak was deliberately designed to fracture its close strategic partnership with the United States.

Expressing "deep regret" over the journalistic lapse, the Media Office criticized The Washington Post for failing to verify its sources, warning that publishing such unverified claims actively harms ongoing efforts to achieve stability in West Asia.

News.Az