2 children killed after barge collides with youth sailing boat in Miami’s Biscayne Bay

Tragedy struck a youth sailing program in Miami on Monday when a barge collided with a sailboat, killing two children and critically injuring two others in Biscayne Bay, according to authorities.

The collision occurred around 11 a.m. between Monument Island and Hibiscus Island, where a group from the Miami Yacht Club’s youth sailing program was participating in a lesson. The small sailboat, which carried five children aged 8 to 12 and one adult counselor, capsized after being struck by the barge, the Miami Beach Police Department said, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

All six individuals on board were pulled from the water and taken to a nearby hospital, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reported. Two children were later pronounced dead. Two more remain in critical condition, while the counselor and one child did not require hospitalization, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the submerged sailboat was still trapped beneath the barge as of Monday evening, and the cause of the collision is still under investigation. The FWC is assisting the Coast Guard in piecing together the events that led to the deadly crash.

“Our hearts are with the families of those lost and all who have been affected by this tragedy,” said Capt. Frank Florio, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami. “We will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causal factors and identify steps to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

The Miami Yacht Club released a statement confirming the victims were part of its youth sailing program and expressed deep sorrow over the incident:

“At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts. Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved.”

Emergency response teams from multiple agencies responded to the scene in one of the busiest recreational boating areas in South Florida. The accident has renewed concerns over marine traffic safety in shared waterways between commercial and recreational vessels.

The investigation remains ongoing.

