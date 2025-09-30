2 killed, 12 wounded in N. Iran road accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed and 12 others injured on Tuesday as a bus carrying university students collided with a semi-trailer truck in Iran's northern Semnan province, News.Az reports citing the official news agency IRNA.

The incident occurred at 7:40 a.m. local time (0410 GMT) on the road from the provincial capital of Semnan to Sorkheh county. The bus crashed into the semi-trailer truck that had stopped due to an earlier incident, causing the bus to veer off course, said Karen Yahyaei, spokesperson for Semnan University of Medical Sciences.

The bus was carrying 14 people, including 13 students and the driver. Two female students were killed in the crash, he said, adding that all the injured were taken to the hospital, with five in critical condition.

News.Az