Shooting incident reported at Michigan synagogue, authorities confirm

The Michigan State Police reported an active shooting incident on Thursday at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, prompting law enforcement authorities to rush to the scene.

No official details were immediately available, but ​aerial news footage from over the synagogue showed ​plumes of smoke rising from the roof of the ⁠building, with police and fire department vehicles nearby, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said on CNN: "Nobody at the moment has been confirmed to be hurt except potentially the shooter."

Temple Israel runs an early childhood center that provides childcare and education to children as young as 6 weeks old, according to its website.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X: "FBI personnel are on the ‌scene ⁠with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan."

The Jewish Federation of Detroit posted a message on its ⁠Facebook page saying its affiliated agencies were "currently in precautionary lockdown" in response to the Temple Israel incident.

Jewish organizations throughout the United States have ⁠been operating under heightened security since U.S. and Israeli warplanes initiated massive air strikes on Iran on February 28, sparking ⁠an intensifying war across the Middle East.

