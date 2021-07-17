2 killed in Ukrainian helicopter crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ukrainian helicopter crashed in the southern Mykolaiv region of the country on Saturday, killing both crew members, said an official statement.

The Mi-2 type helicopter crashed and caught fire near the village of Zaive in the southern Mykolaiv region, 435 kilometers (270 miles) south of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the Emergencies Service said in the statement.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident, it added.

