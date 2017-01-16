2017 lunar eclipses to be visible in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The lunar eclipses expected throughout 2017 will be observed in Azerbaijan too.

Two solar and two lunar eclipses are expected in 2017, Khidir Mikayilov, deputy director of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, told APA.

“It will start at 2:34 am (Baku time) on February 11, peak at 4:43 am and end at 6:51am. The process will occur in Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America, and in Azerbaijan as well. The second lunar eclipse is expected to happen on August 7. The process will start at 9:23 pm, peak at 10:20 pm and end at 11:18 pm,” he added. This will be observed in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Antarctica, large part of Russia and in Azerbaijan.

According to him, solar eclipses will occur on February 26 and August 21.

“The first one will take place at 4:12 pm, reach peak at 6:54 and end at 9:35 pm. It will be observed in America, west of South Africa. The second one will happen at 7:47 pm, reach peak at 10:26 pm and end at 1:04 am. The eclipse will be seen in Canada, north of South America, the Pacific and Atlantic oceans and in the U.S”, added Mikayilov.

The deputy director added that these phenomena do not pose a threat to people. They can affect only psychologically weak people.

News.Az

News.Az