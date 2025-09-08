2025 MTV VMAs full winners list: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande take top prizes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lady Gaga emerged as the biggest winner at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, collecting four honors during the ceremony broadcast from New York’s UBS Arena on CBS.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter tied for the second-most with three each, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

Gaga appeared early in the show to pick up what would likely have been one of the climactic awards, Artist of the Year, which clearly had been bumped up to allow for her attendance. She was doing a headline show nearby at Madison Square Garden, and her start time at that gig was bumped back about an hour to allow her to stop by the VMAs first.

Grande’s three wins included VIdeo of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead.” Grande also had a big look on the telecast because of presenting the Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey.

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best Pop Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Tate McRae

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Drake – “Nokia”

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

Glorilla Featuring Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LL Cool J Featuring Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott – “4×4”

Best Rock

Coldplay – “All My Love”

Evanescence – “Afterlife”

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”

Best Latin

Shakira – “Soltera”

Bad Bunny – “Baile Inolvidable”

J Balvin – “Rio”

Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Peso Pluma – “La Patrulla”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (Short Film)

Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories”

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Video for Good

Charli XCX – “Guess” ft. Billie Eilish

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”

Zach Hood Featuring Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”

Best Direction

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Charli XCX – “Guess” ft. Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Art Direction

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Charli XCX – “Guess” ft. Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lorde – “Man of the Year”

Miley Cyrus – “End of the World”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Editing

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”

Charli XCX – “Guess” ft. Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Choreography

Doechii – “Anxiety”

FKA twigs – “Eusexua”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly”

Best Visual Effects

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Best Group

Blackpink

Aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Katseye

The Marías

My Chemical Romance

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs – “Backup Plan” (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

Best Pop Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead” Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” Best Album Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet” Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”

Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”

Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”

Morgan Wallen – “I’m the Problem”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” MTV Push Performance of the Year Katseye – “Touch” Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Damiano David – “Next Summer”

Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”

Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”

Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”

Livingston – “Shadow”

Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”

Role Model – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Song of the Year Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.” Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Lorde – “What Was That”

Tate McRae – “Sports Car”

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless” Best Afrobeats Tyla – “Push 2 Start” Asake & Travis Scott – “Active”

Burna Boy Featuring Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max” (Fly) (Remix)

Rema – “Baby (Is It A Crime)”

Tems Featuring Asake – “Get It Right”

Wizkid Featuring Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart” Best K-Pop Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye – “Born Again” Aespa – “Whiplash”

Jennie – “Like Jennie”

Jimin – “Who”

Jisoo – “Earthquake”

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”

Rosé – “Toxic Till the End” Best Country Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love With You”

Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”

Jelly Roll – “Liar”

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”

Morgan Wallen – “Smile” Artist of the Year Lady Gaga Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd Song of the Summer Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching“ Addison Rae – “Headphones On”

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical”

BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Demi Lovato – “Fast”

Doja Cat – “Jealous Type”

Huntr/x – “Golden”

Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips”

Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (Fly)” (Remix)

Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae – “What I Want”

Ravyn Lenae Featuring Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Sombr – “12 to 12” Best Alternative Sombr – “Back to Friends” Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”

Lola Young – “Messy”

MGK & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”

The Marías – “Back to Me” Best R&B Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “Mutt” (Remix)

PartyNextDoor – “No Chill”

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”

SZA – “Drive”

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless” Best New Artist Alex Warren Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award Mariah Carey Rock the Bells Visionary Award Busta Rhymes Latin Icon Award Ricky Martin

