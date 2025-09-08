2025 MTV VMAs full winners list: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande take top prizes
Lady Gaga emerged as the biggest winner at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, collecting four honors during the ceremony broadcast from New York’s UBS Arena on CBS.
Lady Gaga emerged as the biggest winner at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, collecting four honors during the ceremony broadcast from New York’s UBS Arena on CBS.
Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter tied for the second-most with three each, News.Az reports, citing Variety.
Gaga appeared early in the show to pick up what would likely have been one of the climactic awards, Artist of the Year, which clearly had been bumped up to allow for her attendance. She was doing a headline show nearby at Madison Square Garden, and her start time at that gig was bumped back about an hour to allow her to stop by the VMAs first.
Grande’s three wins included VIdeo of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead.” Grande also had a big look on the telecast because of presenting the Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey.
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
Best Pop Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Ariana Grande
Charli XCX
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Tate McRae
Best Hip-Hop
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Drake – “Nokia”
Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
Glorilla Featuring Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
LL Cool J Featuring Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”
Travis Scott – “4×4”
Best Rock
Coldplay – “All My Love”
Evanescence – “Afterlife”
Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”
Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”
Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”
Best Latin
Shakira – “Soltera”
Bad Bunny – “Baile Inolvidable”
J Balvin – “Rio”
Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Peso Pluma – “La Patrulla”
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”
Best Long Form Video
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (Short Film)
Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories”
Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”
Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Video for Good
Charli XCX – “Guess” ft. Billie Eilish
Burna Boy – “Higher”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”
Zach Hood Featuring Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”
Best Direction
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Charli XCX – “Guess” ft. Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Best Art Direction
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Charli XCX – “Guess” ft. Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lorde – “Man of the Year”
Miley Cyrus – “End of the World”
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Best Cinematography
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Best Editing
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”
Charli XCX – “Guess” ft. Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Best Choreography
Doechii – “Anxiety”
FKA twigs – “Eusexua”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly”
Best Visual Effects
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Best Group
Blackpink
Aespa
All Time Low
Backstreet Boys
Coldplay
Evanescence
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Katseye
The Marías
My Chemical Romance
Seventeen
Stray Kids
Twenty One Pilots
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs – “Backup Plan” (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – “Sunset Blvd”
Best Pop
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Best Album
Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”
Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”
Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”
Lady Gaga – “Mayhem”
Morgan Wallen – “I’m the Problem”
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
MTV Push Performance of the Year
Katseye – “Touch”
Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”
Damiano David – “Next Summer”
Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”
Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”
Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”
Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”
Livingston – “Shadow”
Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”
Role Model – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Song of the Year
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Lorde – “What Was That”
Tate McRae – “Sports Car”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
Best Afrobeats
Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
Asake & Travis Scott – “Active”
Burna Boy Featuring Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”
Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max” (Fly) (Remix)
Rema – “Baby (Is It A Crime)”
Tems Featuring Asake – “Get It Right”
Wizkid Featuring Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart”
Best K-Pop
Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye – “Born Again”
Aespa – “Whiplash”
Jennie – “Like Jennie”
Jimin – “Who”
Jisoo – “Earthquake”
Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”
Rosé – “Toxic Till the End”
Best Country
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love With You”
Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”
Jelly Roll – “Liar”
Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”
Morgan Wallen – “Smile”
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Song of the Summer
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching“
Addison Rae – “Headphones On”
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical”
BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman – “All the Way”
Chappell Roan – “The Subway”
Demi Lovato – “Fast”
Doja Cat – “Jealous Type”
Huntr/x – “Golden”
Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips”
Justin Bieber – “Daisies”
Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (Fly)” (Remix)
Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae – “What I Want”
Ravyn Lenae Featuring Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Sombr – “12 to 12”
Best Alternative
Sombr – “Back to Friends”
Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”
Lola Young – “Messy”
MGK & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”
The Marías – “Back to Me”
Best R&B
Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “Mutt” (Remix)
PartyNextDoor – “No Chill”
Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”
SZA – “Drive”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
Best New Artist
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Sombr
The Marías
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
Mariah Carey
Rock the Bells Visionary Award
Busta Rhymes
Latin Icon Award
Ricky Martin