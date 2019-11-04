26 militants killed in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Up to 26 militants have been confirmed dead as security forces struck militants' hideouts in the northern Balkh province over the past 24 hours, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Monday, Xinhua reported.

The ground forces, backed by fighting planes, launched operations in parts of Chahar Bolak, Kishindih and Zari districts on Sunday and so far 26 armed insurgents including three local commanders, namely Mullah Ghous, Mullah Salahudin and Mullah Noor Ali, have been killed and 10 others wounded, the official said.

One security person has been killed in the fire exchange with the militants, the official said, adding that the security forces would continue to chase the militants elsewhere in the province to ensure lasting peace there.

Taliban fighters who are operational in parts of Balkh province with Mazar-e-Sharif as its capital 305 km north of Kabul have yet to make comments.

News.Az

