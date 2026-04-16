OpenAI updates Codex to interact with all computer apps

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OpenAI has confirmed it now has 3 million weekly developers and is rolling out a major update to its Codex developer environment through its Mac and Windows desktop apps, moving closer to the "Super App" the company is working towards.

Before today, Codex was primarily an environment for using OpenAI’s underlying language models to write, edit, debug and ship software as directed by the user, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Now, Codex will be able to access all of the other apps on your computer, surface relevant information from within them to you when asked or proactively, take actions as directed in said applications, and, in the case of Mac users, even do so while you continue manually using your computer simultaneously to your agents working in the background.

Andrew Ambrosino, an OpenAI technical staffer on the Codex team, described the change plainly in an embargoed press briefing I attended virtually yesterday: “Codex can actually click on apps, launch apps, and type into apps. This works with any apps on your machine.”

Codex on desktop is further getting its own built-in web browser, allowing users to preview their front-end development, and a directly integrated pipeline to OpenAI’s powerful AI image generation model gpt-image-1.5, allowing users to generate imagery for their projects — everything from websites to presentations to full playable PC games with hundreds of assets — all in the same style.

As Thibault "Tibo" Sottiaux, Head of Codex at OpenAI, said during the briefing: “It’s not just about the growth. It is putting a very capable agent in the hands of builders, and now we’re seeing that we’re able to expand and do a lot more work entirely across your computer"

Asked why OpenAI was pursuing all this in Codex, not its more recognizable flagship app, ChatGPT, Sottiaux told VentureBeat: “Codex is our most powerful agent.It already worked on your computer, and so we’re expanding the capabilities there. It felt very natural. We will make it make sense at some point."

The update comes as rival Anthropic has previously courted similar use cases with the launch of its Claude Cowork and redesigned Claude Code desktop app views, all available within the Claude desktop app for Mac and Windows. But Claude does not allow for simultaneous background app cursor usage from the desktop app across all of a user's apps like Codex does.

News.Az