BMW and MINI boost Canada’s EV charging via Shell Recharge, Tesla

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Car manufacturers BMW and MINI have teamed up with Shell Recharge to increase public EV charging access across Canada, integrating the charging platform into their in-car and mobile systems while also providing access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.

The partnership allows BMW and MINI drivers to access multiple charge point operators through a single account within the My BMW and MINI apps, simplifying station discovery, payment and trip planning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The integration, introduced in March 2026, aggregates major Canadian charging networks including Shell Recharge, FLO, ChargePoint, Circuit électrique, BC Hydro and EV Connect Canada. It also supports cross-border access in the US, with compatible Tesla Superchargers added from today.

From 2026, new BMW models in Canada, including the upcoming iX3 and i3, will be equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, allowing direct access to Tesla’s fast-charging network. Existing models using CCS connectors can access NACS chargers via an approved adapter, with compatibility enabled through app-based activation and over-the-air software updates.

The rollout also includes integration with BMW’s eRoute trip planning system, which recommends charging stops and enables route transfer directly to the vehicle, alongside Plug & Charge functionality for automated authentication and billing at supported stations.

The expansion is designed to improve charging convenience and coverage by leveraging North America’s largest fast-charging infrastructure, where Tesla Superchargers typically deliver between 250kW and 325kW DC charging, depending on vehicle and site conditions.

BMW said the initiative reflects its strategy to streamline EV ownership by combining expanded infrastructure access with a unified digital interface, aiming to make public charging more accessible, transparent and user-friendly for drivers.

News.Az