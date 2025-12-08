2.9-magnitude earthquake hits San Ramon, California
Source: U.S. Geological Survey
An earthquake of 2.9 magnitude jolted San Ramon, California, on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The tremor struck at 2:33 a.m., shaking the area at a depth of about 5 miles, News.Az reports, citing US media.
Its epicenter was located roughly 2 miles southeast of San Ramon.
During the past week, there has been one quake of magnitude 2.6 centered nearby. Two days ago, it was detected near Livermore.