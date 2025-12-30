3 gold miners die in Northern Afghanistan mudslide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three gold miners were killed Monday in a mudslide at a mine in Badakhshan province, northern Afghanistan.

The incident occurred in Kasham district when a hillside collapsed, burying the workers instantly, according to district governor Mawlawi Hayatullah Mohssan, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

This follows a similar tragedy in October, when two miners died in a tunnel collapse in Arghanch Khah district. Local reports cite poor safety measures, outdated equipment, and reliance on traditional mining methods as key factors behind frequent mining accidents in the region.

News.Az