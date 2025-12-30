3 gold miners die in Northern Afghanistan mudslide
Photo: KabulNow
Three gold miners were killed Monday in a mudslide at a mine in Badakhshan province, northern Afghanistan.
The incident occurred in Kasham district when a hillside collapsed, burying the workers instantly, according to district governor Mawlawi Hayatullah Mohssan, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
This follows a similar tragedy in October, when two miners died in a tunnel collapse in Arghanch Khah district. Local reports cite poor safety measures, outdated equipment, and reliance on traditional mining methods as key factors behind frequent mining accidents in the region.