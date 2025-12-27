Georgia detains ex-Defense Minister over October 4 events

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Georgian Defense Minister Bachana Akhalaia has been arrested, as announced by the State Security Service (SSS) during an official briefing.

The agency says Akhalaia was detained as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the events that unfolded in Tbilisi on October 4. The investigation alleges that the events were coordinated through internet-based communication platforms, with Akhalaia identified as the main organizer operating from within Georgia, News.Az reports, citing Georgia Today.

The State Security Service reported that the investigation uncovered extensive digital communication linking Akhalaia to several individuals involved in the case. These communications were allegedly conducted via internet applications and included hundreds of recorded connections. Investigators say the data shows that coordination of the October 4 events took place through these channels, with precise timelines and communication patterns established through technical analysis.

SSS says the investigation revealed that between September 28 and October 4, numerous internet communications were conducted between Akhalaia and other alleged participants, including Murtaz Zodelava, Paata Burchuladze, Paata Manjgaladze, Lasha Beridze, and Irakli Nadiradze. Authorities claim that on the day of the events, multiple communications coincided with key moments, including the start of demonstrations and subsequent movements toward central locations in Tbilisi.

The statement further notes that communication data indicates coordinated activity between Akhalaia and individuals present near the Presidential Palace during the escalation of events. Investigators allege that instructions were transmitted during this period and that communication intensified shortly before and during the incidents in question.

The State Security Service also addressed the detention of Anna Nadareishvili, who was arrested alongside Akhalaia. Agency says Nadareishvili has since been released. Authorities stated that while there is currently insufficient evidence to hold her in custody, the investigation will continue to assess whether she played any role in the alleged crimes. The decision to release her was made despite Akhalaia’s refusal to testify or clarify whether she was involved.

The investigation also revealed communication links involving another individual, Zviad Gagua, whose mobile device was allegedly used in connection with some of the exchanges. Investigators stated that Gagua is a relative of the Akhalaia family and resides with them. Authorities noted that certain communications attributed to him may, in fact, have involved Akhalaia himself.

State Security Service says the totality of the collected evidence confirms the identity of the main organizer behind the October 4 events. Following his detention, Bachana Akhalaia and the case materials have been transferred to the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for further investigation and formal charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

News.Az