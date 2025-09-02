3 injured after minivan plows into crowd at Pennsylvania festival

Three people have been hospitalized, including one child and a woman in a wheelchair, after a minivan drove through the Kipona Festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday. WHTM

Three people, including a child and a woman in a wheelchair, were injured Monday evening when a minivan drove into a crowd at Harrisburg’s Kipona Festival, police said.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 p.m. EDT on Front Street as the three-day festival was winding down. Witnesses reported that the red minivan drove around parked cars and barricades before striking attendees, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“A woman went around and through barriers blocking traffic,” Harrisburg city spokesperson Michelle Moyer said. “She hit a woman in a wheelchair and a child. One of our public works employees was also injured trying to stop the woman.”

The driver was taken into custody after driving for six blocks. A 6-year-old boy remains in critical condition at a local hospital, while two adults were reported in stable condition, Mayor Wanda Williams told WHTM.

The Kipona Festival, marking its 109th year, celebrates Native American culture with dance, music, storytelling, crafts, and food, bringing together communities from various tribes.

