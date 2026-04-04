China tests world’s first megawatt hydrogen turboprop engine in landmark flight

The breakthrough was achieved by the Aero Engine Corporation of China, which confirmed that its independently developed AEP100 engine powered a 7.5-tonne unmanned cargo aircraft during a 16-minute maiden flight in central China’s Zhuzhou, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Successful maiden flight

According to the developer, the aircraft travelled 36 kilometres at a speed of 220 km/h and maintained an altitude of 300 metres. The engine reportedly operated normally throughout the test and remained in stable condition.

After completing all planned manoeuvres, the aircraft returned safely, demonstrating what engineers described as a reliable integration of hydrogen propulsion technology in a real flight environment.

A first for hydrogen aviation

The test is being described as the first successful flight of a megawatt-class hydrogen-fuelled turboprop engine anywhere in the world.

Experts involved in the project say the achievement shows that China has established a full technological chain for hydrogen aviation engines, from key components to complete system integration.

This could position the country at the forefront of efforts to decarbonise aviation, a sector widely seen as one of the hardest to transition away from fossil fuels.

Economic and strategic implications

Engineers and analysts say falling costs of green hydrogen production could make hydrogen-powered aviation increasingly viable, both economically and strategically.

Hydrogen engines are also seen as offering energy security advantages, reducing reliance on traditional aviation fuels and diversifying supply chains.

The initial applications are expected to focus on low-altitude operations, including unmanned cargo transport and logistics to remote or island regions, before expanding into regional and potentially commercial passenger aviation.

Driving a broader industrial shift

The development is also expected to stimulate growth across multiple industrial sectors, including hydrogen production, storage, transport and refuelling infrastructure, as well as advanced materials and high-end manufacturing.

Experts say the technology could accelerate the transition towards a greener aviation industry, supporting long-term goals for low-carbon and sustainable economic development.

While challenges remain, including infrastructure and certification hurdles, the successful flight signals a major step forward in bringing hydrogen-powered aviation closer to commercial reality.