Jordan customs foil major drug smuggling attempts within 48 hours
Jordanian customs authorities have thwarted multiple drug smuggling attempts and seized large quantities of narcotics over the past two days, officials said Saturday.
The Jordan Customs Department said its Anti-Smuggling Directorate handled three major cases within 48 hours as part of intensified efforts to combat illicit trafficking.
In northern Jordan, customs patrols intercepted a vehicle carrying around 80,000 Captagon pills. In a separate incident in the southern region, customs personnel seized 29,000 Captagon pills after pursuing a suspect vehicle.
Another operation, carried out in coordination with security agencies, led to the seizure of 2 kilograms of marijuana.
Jordan has stepped up anti-smuggling measures in recent years amid growing regional challenges linked to drug trafficking, particularly involving Captagon, an amphetamine-type stimulant.
By Faig Mahmudov