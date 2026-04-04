Jordan customs foil major drug smuggling attempts within 48 hours

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Jordanian customs authorities have thwarted multiple drug smuggling attempts and seized large quantities of narcotics over the past two days, officials said Saturday.

The Jordan Customs Department said its Anti-Smuggling Directorate handled three major cases within 48 hours as part of intensified efforts to combat illicit trafficking.

In northern Jordan, customs patrols intercepted a vehicle carrying around 80,000 Captagon pills. In a separate incident in the southern region, customs personnel seized 29,000 Captagon pills after pursuing a suspect vehicle.

Another operation, carried out in coordination with security agencies, led to the seizure of 2 kilograms of marijuana.

Jordan has stepped up anti-smuggling measures in recent years amid growing regional challenges linked to drug trafficking, particularly involving Captagon, an amphetamine-type stimulant.

News.Az