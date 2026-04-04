Cameroon's parliament approves bill to reintroduce vice president post

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Cameroon's parliament on Saturday approved a bill to reintroduce the post of vice president in the Central African nation.

Results released by the National Assembly showed that, out of the 222 members of the National Assembly and Senate, 200 voted in favor of the bill, 18 voted against, and four were absent, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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According to the approved bill, the vice president would be appointed by the president and would take over in the event of a vacancy in the presidency.

Cameroon abolished the post of vice president in 1984 during a constitutional revision, replacing it with the office of prime minister.

Lawmakers said its reintroduction signals a return to a dual executive structure, aimed at solving succession issues at the highest level of the state.

News.Az