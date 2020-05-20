3 killed as super cyclone Amphan batters India's West Bengal, Odisha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were killed Wednesday after super cyclone Amphan battered India's eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, Xinhua reports.

According to local media reports, two women and a man were killed after gusty winds uprooted trees in Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

The super cyclone triggering winds of up to 190 kmph entered West Bengal accompanied with heavy rains, leaving a trail of destruction.

Officials said the cyclone after making landfall entered into human habitations blowing away makeshift houses, uprooting electric poles and trees.

Authorities said they have evacuated 658,000 people in West Bengal and Odisha ahead of the cyclone. Half a million people were evacuated in West Bengal, and over 158,000 were evacuated in Odisha.

The severe cyclonic storm comes at a time when India is fighting COVID-19, which has affected 106,750 people in the country and killed 3,303.

