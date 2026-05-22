Türkiye blasts Greece for letting terror ringleader go

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On Friday, Türkiye condemned the release of Alexandros Giotopoulos, ringleader of the November 17 terror group, from a Greek prison, calling the Greek authorities’ decision disrespectful to the families of slain Turkish diplomats.

“We strongly condemn the release on May 21, 2026, of November 17 terror organisation leader Alexandros Giotopoulos,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, describing him as the instigator of the attacks targeting Turkish diplomats in Athens, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The statement added that Giotopoulos was released despite having been sentenced to 17 life terms and an additional 25 years in prison for orchestrating attacks against Turkish diplomats in Greece.

‘Unacceptable display of tolerance’

The ministry said he was behind the 1991 killing of Cetin Gorgu, press attache at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, the attempted assassination the same year of embassy counselor Deniz Bolukbasi, and the 1994 killing of counselor Haluk Sipahioglu.

The ministry said the move represented “an unacceptable display of tolerance” towards “this vile terrorist” and amounted to “a grave disrespect to the memory of our martyred diplomats and their families.”

Türkiye also urged Greek authorities to refrain from actions that could weaken counterterrorism efforts and to uphold their responsibilities regarding the punishment of convicted terrorists.

Giotopoulos, the 82-year-old convicted terrorist leader, was released from an Athens prison on Thursday after a judicial panel approved his conditional release, citing his advanced age.

News.Az