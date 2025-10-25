3 meme coins that will deliver higher short-term profits than Bitcoin or Ethereum

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the crypto market heats up again, people are paying greater attention to short-term winners. Although their huge market capitalization makes it harder for prices to increase by ten percent, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the two cryptocurrencies that are most important to invest in.

The number of traders interested in generating money more quickly is increasing, and meme currencies are gaining popularity as a result. Although these tokens are community-driven, they can still generate substantial returns during bull markets. This is the case even though they are volatile. There is a possibility that these currencies may surpass Bitcoin or Ethereum due to the cultural and technological concerns that influenced their development.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The next-gen meme chain powerhouse

Little Pepe is redefining what a meme coin can be. Built as a Layer 2 EVM blockchain, Little Pepe merges the entertainment of meme culture with genuine blockchain innovation, ultra-fast transactions, rock-bottom fees, and a sniper-bot-resistant ecosystem that ensures fairness for every trader. LILPEPE is now at Stage 13 of its presale, with a price of $0.0022. More than $27.2 million has been raised. The stage is 95.85% complete. Considering that the subsequent price rise would be $0.0023, early purchasers have limited time left to make their purchases.

Little Pepe’s presale momentum mirrors the early setups of giants like PEPE and BONK before their parabolic runs. Analysts are already calling it the next 100x crypto, with its combination of utility and viral energy providing it with enormous asymmetric upside.

How to buy LILPEPE:

To participate, visit LittlePepe.com and connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet. You can use ETH, USDT, or even a credit or debit card to purchase items, as there are built-in fiat on-ramps. After you connect, write in the amount you want to send and click "confirm." Your tokens will appear on your dashboard, and you can collect them after the presale concludes.

Dogwifhat (WIF): The viral meme still barking loud

Dogwifhat (WIF) has become a cultural icon, a dog wearing a hat that stormed through Solana’s ecosystem and captivated crypto Twitter. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, which move with institutional flows, WIF thrives on social virality and meme power, giving it explosive short-term potential whenever the market reignites.

Its liquidity and wide presence on CEX/DEX make it a top trading candidate for speculative rallies. During meme coin season, coins like WIF can deliver 200%–500% gains within weeks, a speed that Bitcoin or Ethereum simply can’t match. As social sentiment swings bullish again, Dogwifhat is positioned to lead the meme wave’s first leg up.

Bonk (BONK): Solana’s crown meme with real ecosystem utility

Bonk is the meme king of Solana, and one of the few meme coins with deep integration across a thriving blockchain ecosystem. From BonkSwap to BonkBot and NFT collaborations, Bonk has established real functional value, making it more than just a speculative token.

The combination of community engagement, growing DeFi presence, and Solana’s rapid resurgence has reignited bullish momentum for BONK. With Solana’s ecosystem expanding and network activity spiking, Bonk’s price could mirror the 2021-style rallies, making 4x–10x returns feasible in a short timeframe.

Conclusion: Meme coins outpacing the giants

Bitcoin and Ethereum returns have become more stable and less volatile. Little Pepe, Dogwifhat, and Bonk are meme coins that are similar to the Wild West. These coins provide you with a chance to make a lot of money in a short amount of time, which could change your life. Little Pepe combines the unfiltered fun of meme culture with the real-world technology of blockchain. With its ongoing presale and Layer 2 design, it is the meme coin most likely to start the next alt-season breakout. In a market ready for significant changes, these three coins might not only keep pace with Bitcoin and Ethereum; they might even surpass them. Buy LILPEPE now at LittlePepe.com before Stage 13 sells out and the price increases to $0.0023.’’

News.Az