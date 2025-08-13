3 undervalued tokens below $0.10 that will outperform Ripple (XRP) in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since its impressive November 2024 breakout, Ripple’s XRP has managed to maintain the spotlight. It set a new all-time high of $3.64 in July, taking its year-on-year gain to over 500%. Despite this impressive feat, savvy investors looking for outrageous returns might not find the answer in XRP. The market cap is over $200 billion, making any explosive move less likely.

Here are three sub-$0.10 tokens rapidly positioning to dwarf XRP’s return before the year ends.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The $16 million+ presale sensation blending meme culture with real blockchain utility and an anti-sniper launchpad model.

Pudgy Penguin (PENGU): The NFT-born brand making political inroads and riding ETF speculation to triple-digit monthly gains.

Bonk (BONK): Solana’s meme powerhouse is riding a 160% monthly surge and dominating liquidity pools with new exchange listings.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): From Meme Stream to Dream Scheme

You know the saying, “Why did the frog cross the blockchain?” To get to the moon, of course. Little Pepe is adding unique utilities to the meme appeal. It is a cleverly built, sniper-bot-resistant, zero-tax ecosystem that’s already raised over $16.5 million in its presale and is just weeks from launch. The project’s standout feature is its meme-only Launchpad running on an EVM chain with near-zero trading fees. It’s designed to give everyday investors fairer launch access while removing the pump-and-dump risk plaguing the meme sector. Momentum-wise, Little Pepe’s trajectory has been textbook bullish: nine presale stages sold out, token price up 90% from the first round, and CoinMarketCap listing already secured before launch. At the TGE, the launch price will be $0.003 with a $300M market cap target, but analysts see upside well beyond that given the liquidity plans. The roadmap is equally stacked. Post-launch, the team is eyeing CEX listings, cross-chain integrations, and a marketing push leveraging crypto-native influencers and mainstream meme culture. Combine that with its anonymous but “expert” backing, and you have a token that could deliver 100x–300x upside in 2025. Another reason LILPEPE is in the spotlight? The $777,000 giveaway is live on its website, a presale sweetener that’s kept social media engagement in overdrive. This has built an active, meme-hungry community eager for TGE day. The recently completed Certik audit also generates buzz and ensures investors’ safety. If the current hype translates into actual liquidity and adoption at launch, Little Pepe could outpace Ripple’s percentage gains and cement itself as 2025’s biggest meme-driven breakout.

Pudgy Penguin (PENGU): From NFT Darling to Political Player

Pudgy Penguin has pulled off a rare pivot in crypto: going from a beloved NFT collection to a token with real political and institutional traction. Recently, PENGU officially joined a U.S. federal advisory group on crypto policy, signaling that it’s more than just adorable art on the blockchain. The timing couldn’t be better. Canary Capital has filed a spot ETF application for PENGU with the SEC, and optimism around approval has helped the token surge 120% in the past month to around $0.033. Traders are betting that a favorable ETF decision could easily send PENGU into the $0.10–$0.15 range in short order.

PENGU Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

PENGU's brand value also carries significant weight. Pudgy Penguin merch and IP licensing are booming, giving the token a unique mix of cultural stickiness and real-world visibility. If it maintains its policy role while riding ETF hype, PENGU could deliver 3x–5x gains before the next Bitcoin halving cycle peaks.

Bonk (BONK): Solana’s Meme Engine Is Firing

Bonk is proving that Solana’s ecosystem isn’t just for DeFi; meme coins can run wild here too. Over the past month, BONK has surged 160%, fueled by new exchange listings (now over 33) and fresh celebrity endorsements.

Bonk Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

The appeal lies in Solana’s speed and low fees, which allow BONK to thrive without the bottlenecks that plague Ethereum-based meme coins. As Solana’s DeFi, NFT, and gaming adoption grows, BONK is benefiting from the spillover of network-wide hype. Currently trading well below the $0.01 mark, BONK’s liquidity depth and rising institutional curiosity, including chatter about a leveraged BONK ETF, put it in a position for another 1000%–2000% rally if August’s momentum holds. The market is watching closely to see if BONK can break past its historical highs and become the Dogecoin of Solana.

The Real Undervalued Gems of 2025

While XRP fights for headlines, Little Pepe, Pudgy Penguin, and Bonk are proving that undervalued, sub-$0.10 tokens can offer outsized potential when backed by community strength, unique positioning, and headline catalysts. Of the three, Little Pepe stands out as the most asymmetric bet, a presale nearing completion, an innovative meme launchpad model, and a marketing machine already in motion.

