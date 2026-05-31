UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Lebanon as Israel expands offensive

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The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the escalating situation in Lebanon, following Israel’s expansion of its military offensive in the country’s south, News.az reports, citing AFP.

Diplomatic sources told AFP that the meeting was requested by France and will focus on the latest developments after Israeli forces captured the medieval Beaufort Castle, a strategic hilltop position in southern Lebanon.

The emergency session is expected to take place immediately after another urgent Security Council meeting on the crash of a Russian drone into a residential building in Romania, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. New York time, or 1900 GMT.

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The move comes as Israel continues to press its campaign in southern Lebanon, where fighting with Hezbollah has intensified in recent days. The capture of Beaufort Castle has drawn international attention because of the site’s historical and military significance, as well as its location near key areas in southern Lebanon.

France’s request for an emergency meeting reflects growing concern among international powers over the risk of a wider escalation and the humanitarian impact of the fighting.

The latest developments place Lebanon once again at the center of urgent diplomatic discussions at the UN, as the Security Council faces renewed pressure to address the expanding conflict and prevent further destabilization in the region.

News.Az