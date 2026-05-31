Netanyahu appoints new National Security Council chief

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the appointment of Shmuel Ben Ezra as the new head of the National Security Council and as National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister, News.az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ben Ezra brings more than three decades of experience in security, technology and cyber affairs. Netanyahu said the appointment reflects the importance of advanced defense capabilities at a time when Israel is facing complex security challenges on several fronts.

Ben Ezra is known for his role in leading the development of the Arrow-3 air defense system, one of Israel’s most advanced missile interception platforms. The project received the Israel Security Prize, one of the country’s highest honors for defense achievements.

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He also previously served as head of the operational technology and cyber department at the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency. His background places him at the intersection of intelligence, cyber defense, military technology and national security planning.

The National Security Council plays a central role in advising the prime minister and coordinating strategic policy across Israel’s security and intelligence establishment. The appointment comes as Israel continues to deal with heightened regional tensions, including ongoing threats from Iran-backed groups and continuing military operations on multiple fronts.

Ben Ezra’s appointment signals a focus on technology-driven security policy, cyber capabilities and advanced air defense systems as Israel works to adapt its national security strategy to a rapidly changing regional environment.

News.Az