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Photos: Tanks, rubble and ruins as Israel pushes deeper into Southern Lebanon

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Photos: Tanks, rubble and ruins as Israel pushes deeper into Southern Lebanon
An Israeli tank and destroyed buildings in southern Lebanon, as seen from Metula, in northern Israel, May 31, 2026. [Amir Cohen/Reuters]

News about - Photos: Tanks, rubble and ruins as Israel pushes deeper into Southern Lebanon

Israeli soldiers at Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon, May 31, 2026. [Israeli military/handout via Reuters]

News about - Photos: Tanks, rubble and ruins as Israel pushes deeper into Southern Lebanon

An Israeli soldier near the border with Lebanon, May 31, 2026. [Amir Cohen/Reuters]

News about - Photos: Tanks, rubble and ruins as Israel pushes deeper into Southern Lebanon

Israeli strikes as seen from Nabatieh in Lebanon, May 31, 2026. [Reuters]

Source: aljazeera.com


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