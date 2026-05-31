Photos: Tanks, rubble and ruins as Israel pushes deeper into Southern Lebanon

Photos: Tanks, rubble and ruins as Israel pushes deeper into Southern Lebanon

An Israeli tank and destroyed buildings in southern Lebanon, as seen from Metula, in northern Israel, May 31, 2026. [Amir Cohen/Reuters]

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Israeli soldiers at Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon, May 31, 2026. [Israeli military/handout via Reuters]

An Israeli soldier near the border with Lebanon, May 31, 2026. [Amir Cohen/Reuters]

Israeli strikes as seen from Nabatieh in Lebanon, May 31, 2026. [Reuters]

Source: aljazeera.com

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