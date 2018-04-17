30 people detained in Armenia during clashes between opposition supporters and police

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nikol Pashinyan called on friends and relatives of the detainees to block streets and avenues of the capital city.

Armenia's opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday morning that the police detained about 30 of his supporters, TASS reports.

"About three dozens of our supporters are now in the police departments, I call on their friends and relatives not to go to the police, but to block the streets and avenues of the capital city," Pashinyan said. The press service of the police confirms the detention.

News.Az

News.Az