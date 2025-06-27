Yandex metrika counter

3.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California

Residents of Shasta County and Redding in Northern California were jolted awake early Friday morning by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake.

USGS shows the epicenter near the intersection of Sunflower Drive and Leisha Lane. The earthquake struck at 3:57 am, News.Az reports, citing US media.

No injuries were initially reported.

A ShakeAlert was not sent out. They are reserved for earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.5 magnitude.


