41 Daesh terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria

At least 41 Daesh terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria over the last 24 hours as part of the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish military said Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorist in question was either killed or captured, according to Anadolu Agency.

A total of 177 Daesh targets including shelters, defense positions, command control centers, weapons and vehicles were hit with the help of target detection systems, said a Turkish General Staff statement.

Separately, Turkish jets destroyed 10 other Daesh targets in air raids on Suflaniyah and Bzagah regions, the statement added. Targets included four shelters, four headquarters and two weapon-mounted vehicles.

The Turkish army is supporting FSA fighters in liberating Al-Bab, a strategic city for Daesh, from the terrorist group. Friday marks the 143th day since the city was surrounded in order to liberate it.

The operation is part of the Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey’s border using Free Syrian Army fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

In total, 43 landmines and 2,917 makeshift explosives have been defused since the start of the operation on Aug. 24.

