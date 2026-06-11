Claude Corps: Anthropic’s new $150M nonprofit initiative

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Anthropic has announced a $150 million donation to launch a major fellowship program aimed at helping nonprofit organizations across the United States adopt and utilize artificial intelligence more effectively.

The initiative, named "Claude Corps" after the company’s flagship AI chatbot, will recruit, train, and deploy 1,000 fellows. These AI specialists will be embedded directly into a wide variety of charitable and civic organizations for a full year to serve as hands-on technology coaches, News.Az reports, citing Telegraph Herald.

Anthropic co-founder and president Daniela Amodei stated that the company envisions the program expanding over time.

She emphasized that Claude Corps is designed to be a cornerstone of Anthropic's broader long-term strategy to ensure society captures the tangible benefits of artificial intelligence while actively managing its societal risks.

News.Az