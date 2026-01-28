4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Ontario, Canada

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck southern Ontario in Canada late on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with shaking felt across parts of the province and reported as far south as Rochester, New York.

The quake occurred at 10:59 p.m. local time and had a shallow depth of approximately 11.5 kilometers (7 miles), the USGS said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Its epicenter was located near the town of Brechin, close to Lake Simcoe, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) east of Barrie and roughly 104 kilometers (65 miles) northeast of Toronto.

Residents across the region reported feeling the tremor.

One social media user in Toronto said their “whole house shook for about six to ten seconds.”

Additional reports of shaking came from Oshawa, Millbrook, and Lindsay in Ontario, as well as from parts of New York state, including Rochester.

Earthquakes are relatively uncommon in Ontario, though the region does experience occasional seismic activity, particularly near ancient fault lines in eastern and central Canada. Most earthquakes in the province are minor and rarely cause damage.

News.Az