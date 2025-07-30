4.3-magnitude quake jolts Tibet after Russia’s massive 8.8 earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

A devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday triggered widespread tsunami warnings across the Pacific, forcing the emergency evacuation of workers from Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Just hours later, a 4.3-magnitude tremor struck Tibet, raising fresh concerns over seismic instability in the region.

The powerful earthquake — initially measured at 8.0 before being upgraded to 8.8 — set off alarms across northern Japan, Russia’s coastal areas, and far beyond. Japan’s Meteorological Agency reported tsunami waves of up to 40 centimeters hitting 16 locations, from Hokkaido to the Pacific coastlines near Tokyo. Plant operator TEPCO confirmed that Fukushima employees were evacuated as a precaution, though no abnormalities were detected at the facility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued alerts for potentially dangerous waves along the coastlines of Alaska, the Aleutian Islands, Hawaii, and as far south as California, Oregon, and Washington. Guam, Micronesia, and other Pacific island nations were also placed under watch. Authorities urged residents to remain away from coastal areas until the threat had fully passed.

The series of seismic events have sparked comparisons to the 2011 disaster in Japan, with experts warning that aftershocks and additional quakes remain possible. Global monitoring agencies are maintaining high alert as the situation continues to unfold.

