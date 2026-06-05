Putin sees no reason to meet Zelenskiy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he sees no reason at present to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, following an open letter from the Ukrainian president proposing face-to-face talks to end the war.

The Kremlin chief said Zelenskiy’s letter was rude in parts and did not come across as sincere offer to hold talks, News.Az reports, citing Internazionale.

“This letter contains some rather rude remarks. Was it a way to create the conditions for a face-to-face meeting or a way not to set up a face-to-face meeting? I think it was the second,” said Putin.

Asked on stage at Russia’s annual economic forum whether he would meet the Ukrainian leader, Putin said: “I don’t see any point for now.”

In a meeting with international media a day earlier, Putin stuck to his hardline stance on the war and said his troops were advancing on the battlefield every day. But he also said U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposals for peace could end the fighting if Kyiv was ready to compromise. Both sides accuse the other of refusing to compromise.

Earlier on Friday, Russian nationalists dismissed Zelenskiy’s letter as a malicious public relations stunt designed to stir up discontent inside Russia rather than end the war.

News.Az