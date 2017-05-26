45 eco-migrant families to receive homes in rural Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

45 families who moved away from their home areas due to landslide risk, earthquakes or other natural disasters will soon become the owners of new houses in different parts of Georgia.

It means that those families will have the opportunity to buy houses according to their preferences and move to their own new apartments that worth under 25,000 GEL, according to agenda.ge.

This year some other 46 eco-migrant families have already been given new apartments.

Since 2013 the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Accommodation and Refugees of Georgia has moved 347 families to safer locations across Georgia.

Within the framework of the state project, families can choose where in the village they want to have their new house. All the houses include plots of land for further production and income.

News.Az

News.Az