4.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Northern California on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor was recorded at 4:41 p.m., with the epicenter located about seven miles from Susanville in Lassen County, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The quake was felt across a wide area, occurring roughly 66 miles from Magalia, California, 68 miles from Reno, Nevada, 69 miles from Paradise, California, and 73 miles from Chico, California.

The USGS initially reported the earthquake as having a magnitude of 5.0 before revising it downward. Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter, while lighter shaking was felt as far east as Redding, north into Klamath Falls, Oregon, and as far south as Sacramento.

Over the past 10 days, one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater has been recorded in the surrounding area. According to a recent three-year data sample, California and Nevada experience an average of about 25 earthquakes each year with magnitudes ranging from 4.0 to 5.0.

News.Az