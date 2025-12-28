Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes near Peru coasts -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to a geological survey report, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the coastal side of Peru on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

The earthquake hit Chimbote, Provincia de Santa, Ancash, Peru, News.Az reports, citing The News.Com.

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences GFZ the earthquake's epicenter was 36 kilometers west of Puerto Santa at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), while USGS marks the depth of the earthquake as 66 km from the epicenter.

⚡Magnitude 6.2 #earthquake strikes near #Peru coasts



The tremor's epicenter was 36 kilometers west of Puerto Santa at a depth of 66 km and was marked as intensity 'V' on the Mercalli scale,reports USGS pic.twitter.com/OIftTH0ZQ6 — News.Az (@news_az) December 28, 2025

Moreover, the quake was strongly felt in Chimbote and marked as intensity 'V' on the Modified Mercalli Intensity MMI scale and across several areas, including Lima, Trujillo in La Libertad, and parts of Ica, causing panic that forced residents to rush outside.

As reported by Volcano Discovery, major shaking probably occurred in Puerto Santa located 20 km from the epicenter, and Chimbote, while in Viru, Moche (90 km away) Trujillo (97 km away) and Laredo (98 km away), the quake was felt as light shaking.

No major damage or casualties have been reported until now, while authorities are still monitoring affected areas,reports local media.

Peru's Navy Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation has confirmed that there are no tsunami warnings issued for the Peruvian coast.

According to geological reports the last earthquake in Peru was recorded on June 15, 2025.

News.Az