4.9-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Iran
- 17 Jul 2018 05:29
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake has shaken northeastern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center on July 17.
The epicenter of the quake was located 38 kilometers southeast of the Bojnurd city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 2 kilometers.
There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
News.Az