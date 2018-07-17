Yandex metrika counter

4.9-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Iran

  • World
  • Share
4.9-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Iran

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake has shaken northeastern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center on July 17.

The epicenter of the quake was located 38 kilometers southeast of the Bojnurd city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 2 kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      