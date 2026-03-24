Iranian president says US-Israeli attacks behind Strait of Hormuz insecurity

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the lack of security in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct result of “US-Israeli aggression” against Iran, asserting that Tehran has taken the necessary measures to ensure safe passage for non-hostile vessels through the strategic waterway.

In a phone call on Monday, Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and the repercussions of the US-Israeli aggression on global and regional security, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Pezeshkian emphasised Iran’s commitment to safeguarding stability and security while opposing foreign intervention in regional affairs.

“The insecurity imposed upon the Strait of Hormuz is a direct consequence of the military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime,” the Iranian president stated.

Detailing the nature of the US-Israeli attacks, Pezeshkian asserted that Iran was not the initiator of the conflict. He noted that the “aggressor enemy”, without legal basis or justification, carried out military actions against Iran amid nuclear negotiations.

He cited the targeting of former Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians, including students, as well as strikes on public infrastructure. “Therefore, defending our territory is our natural and legitimate right,” he added.

Praising the fraternal ties between the neighbouring countries, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s dedication to countering foreign meddling and expanding intra-regional cooperation.

He issued a call to regional nations, particularly Islamic countries, urging them not to allow their territory or resources to be used for attacks against Iran by the US or Israel.

“If they cannot prevent the continuation of war and aggression, they should at least not become a platform for continued illegal aggression against Iran, as this will only expand the war and insecurity in the region,” he warned.

Regarding maritime security, Pezeshkian noted that despite the threats to stability, Iran has taken necessary measures to ensure navigational safety in the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that Tehran would facilitate the safe passage of vessels not belonging to or associated with the aggressors.

Prime Minister Sharif, extending greetings for Eid al-Fitr and Nowruz, expressed deep regret over the aggression against Iran. He also appreciated Iran’s cooperation in ensuring the safe passage of Pakistani vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pakistani premier called for collective efforts by regional countries, especially Muslim nations, to reduce tensions and restore sustainable peace and stability. Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance, Sharif underscored Iran’s natural and legitimate right to self-defence, stating, “Pakistan has always stood with the government and nation of Iran, and will continue to do so.”