Iran says Strait of Hormuz only closed to ‘aggressors’ amid US-Israeli strikes

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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said the Strait of Hormuz is only closed to vessels belonging to “aggressor parties and their supporters”, while ships from other countries can transit the strategic waterway after coordinating with Iranian authorities.

The statement came during a phone call late on Monday with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who discussed bilateral relations and regional developments following the US and Israeli military aggression against Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Araghchi emphasised that the current regional situation and insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz are direct consequences of the illegal US and Israeli attacks against Iran, which began on 28 February. He reaffirmed that Tehran will decisively defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity against these acts of aggression.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that the military strikes occurred amid ongoing nuclear negotiations, highlighting the duplicitous nature of the “aggressors”.

Foreign Minister Cho expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian citizens, including those killed in the US-Israeli war crime in Minab, where a strike on a primary school in southern Iran killed around 170 students on the first day of the war. He also voiced concern over the impact of continued instability on the global economy, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and emphasised the need for efforts to reduce regional tensions.

In a separate phone call, Araghchi spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss the latest regional and international repercussions of the US-Israeli strikes and Iran’s legitimate defence. Araghchi outlined Iran’s perspective on the conflict and the decisive response by the country’s armed forces. Abdelatty, in turn, detailed Egypt’s consultations with regional and international actors aimed at easing tensions. Both ministers agreed to continue consultations between their countries.

Araghchi also held a phone call with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, exchanging views on regional developments following the US-Israeli attacks, especially the situation around the Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az