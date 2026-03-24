Iran’s Pezeshkian urges Muslim states not to stay silent on US, Israeli actions

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on “friendly, brotherly and Muslim” countries not to remain indifferent to what he described as illegal and unjust actions carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran.

In a message to the leaders of countries observing the festival of Nowruz, Pezeshkian extended his congratulations on the occasion of the ancient holiday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Nowruz is our shared cultural heritage, and honouring it across vast regions of the world is an ancient tradition that inspires people to renew their thoughts and ideas, overcome grudges and resentments, and deepen friendship and kindness,” he said.

Noting that the Iranian nation has faced what he described as two illegal US-Israeli attacks over the past year, the president said that in the days leading up to Nowruz, the country witnessed what he called continued crimes, including the killing of civilians and children, as well as the bombing of hospitals, cultural sites and historical monuments.

“Yet, with remarkable steadfastness and bravery, Iran defends its independence, national sovereignty and ancient homeland. Under these circumstances, it is expected that friendly, brotherly and Muslim governments will not remain indifferent to such indiscriminate lawlessness and historic injustice,” he said.

News.Az