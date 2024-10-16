49 US-made Abrams tanks authorized for delivery to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine will receive 49 M1A1SA Abrams tanks to strengthen its defense against the Russian invasion. Although these tanks are American-made, they will be supplied from Australia with the approval of the US, News.Az reports citing Bulgarian Military.

According to Australian media, the Canberra government has committed to providing $245 million in military assistance, with the 49 tanks being part of that aid. This follows the US’s earlier dispatch of 31 Abrams units at the end of last year, meaning Ukraine’s fleet will grow by another 49 tanks.The announcement came from Australian Defense Minister Pat Conroy, who made the declaration while attending the NATO Defense Ministers’ meeting in Brussels. The US, which holds the intellectual property rights for the Abrams tanks under the ITAR [International Traffic in Arms Regulations], had to authorize the transfer before Australia could send them to Ukraine.At this stage, the deal is still in the planning phase. It will take time for the Australian tanks to arrive in Ukraine due to a series of procedures. These tanks are significantly depreciated after 17 years of active use in the Australian military. This means they need to have worn-out parts replaced and undergo modifications to meet Washington’s requirements for combat in Ukraine. Most likely, these tanks will first head to the US for these upgrades.Reports from various sources suggest that roughly 15-16 Abrams tanks sent by the US to Ukraine are no longer operational on the battlefield. Polish reports indicate that half of these were completely destroyed, while the others suffered significant damage and require repairs. If no further Abrams tanks are lost by the time the Australian tanks arrive, Ukraine could have a strong tank battalion of 60 units in the field.Australia’s decision to acquire 75 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks marked a major upgrade in its defense capabilities, reflecting its push to modernize its military in response to potential regional threats. The deal, finalized in 2022, was worth approximately AUD 3.5 billion.This purchase forms part of Australia’s broader defense strategy to enhance its armored forces, ensuring that the Australian Army remains competitive alongside its coalition partners. The new M1A2 SEPv3 models will replace older M1A1 SA Abrams tanks that had been in service since 2007.The decision to buy the more advanced M1A2 SEPv3 followed extensive consultations with the United States, where the newer model was seen as superior due to its upgraded tech, including better protection systems like the Trophy active protection system, enhanced mobility, and more powerful weapons.In addition to upgrading the tanks, Australia committed to boosting its local defense industry by manufacturing key tank components at home. This not only modernizes the military but also supports local job creation through the production of military hardware. While Australia focuses on building up its own military, the donation of older M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine is a testament to the country’s ongoing support for international allies in the face of global conflicts.The M1A2 SEPv3 is a far more advanced model than the M1A1 SA, offering stronger armor, better sensors, and improved battlefield management systems, making it far more capable in modern combat scenarios. Its enhanced composite armor and Trophy system provide better protection against anti-tank missiles and drones, making the SEPv3 a much more flexible and formidable asset for both conventional and asymmetric warfare.

News.Az