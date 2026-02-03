5-year-old and father return to Minnesota after immigration release - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5-year-old boy who became a widely shared symbol in the debate over U.S. immigration enforcement has returned home to Minnesota after a federal judge ordered his release from immigration custody, along with his father.

Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, were released Saturday after being held at an immigration facility in Texas. The two had been taken into custody on Jan. 20 after encountering immigration agents while returning home from Liam’s preschool in Minnesota. Their detention quickly drew national attention, especially after an image of Liam wearing a blue hat and carrying a Spider-Man backpack circulated widely online, News.Az reports, citing U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro.

The case sparked strong reactions from immigration advocates, politicians and members of the public, many of whom questioned the detention of such a young child while his family’s immigration case remained unresolved.

After their release, U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas said he personally escorted the father and son back to Minnesota. In a social media post, Castro confirmed that Liam had safely returned home, thanking supporters who had spoken out about the case and calling for continued efforts to address immigration detention involving families and children.

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar also shared a photo with Liam, his father and Castro, welcoming the family back and highlighting the broader political debate surrounding immigration enforcement policies.

The release followed a sharply worded court order from U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, who directed federal authorities to release the father and son while their asylum case continues. In his ruling, Biery criticized what he described as aggressive deportation enforcement targets, warning that such approaches risk harming vulnerable families.

The judge also emphasized constitutional protections, noting that executive branch warrants must still comply with the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures. While acknowledging that the family could still face deportation depending on the outcome of their asylum case, Biery said such decisions should be handled through what he described as a more orderly and humane process.

According to the family’s lawyer, Marc Prokosch, Liam and his father entered the United States in 2024 using the CBP One mobile application. The app was introduced during the Biden administration as part of efforts to create a more structured process for migrants seeking entry and to reduce unauthorized border crossings.

Prokosch said the family followed all required procedures, attended court hearings and did not present a flight risk or public safety concern. He argued that the detention should not have happened under those circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security said the operation that led to the arrests was targeted at the father. A DHS spokesperson stated that agents believed the child had been left without proper guardianship at the time of the arrest and said authorities attempted multiple times to contact the child’s mother, who allegedly declined to take custody.

The case highlights the continuing political and legal battles surrounding immigration enforcement in the United States. Supporters of stricter enforcement argue that consistent application of immigration law is necessary for border security and system credibility. Critics, however, say current policies can lead to humanitarian concerns, particularly when children are involved.

Immigration policy remains one of the most divisive political issues in the United States, with debates focusing on border security, asylum procedures, detention standards and the treatment of families. Cases involving children often draw heightened public attention and can influence public opinion and policy discussions.

For now, Liam’s return home marks a temporary resolution for the family, though their legal immigration case is still ongoing. The outcome could determine whether they are allowed to remain in the United States or are required to return to their country of origin.

The case is expected to remain part of broader discussions about immigration enforcement practices, judicial oversight and the balance between border control and humanitarian protections, especially when young children are involved.

