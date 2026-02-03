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Liam Ramos
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Speculation spread online after Bad Bunny handed a Grammy award to a young boy during his Super Bowl LX halftime performance, but the child was not Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old who was previously detained by U.S. immigration authorities.09 Feb 2026-10:15
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A 5-year-old boy who became a widely shared symbol in the debate over U.S. immigration enforcement has returned home to Minnesota after a federal judge ordered his release from immigration custody, along with his father.03 Feb 2026-11:23
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