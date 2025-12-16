Yandex metrika counter

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits off northern Japan coast

  • World
  • Share
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits off northern Japan coast
Photo: Shutterstock

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck off the coast of Aomori Prefecture in northern Japan on Tuesday, according to the country’s weather authorities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the quake occurred at 2:38 p.m. local time (0538 GMT) off Aomori’s Pacific coastline at a depth of about 20 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The tremor registered a level 3 on Japan’s seven-point seismic intensity scale in Hakodate City, located in neighboring Hokkaido Prefecture.

JMA officials reported that the epicenter was located at approximately 40.9 degrees north latitude and 143.1 degrees east longitude.

No tsunami advisory was issued following the earthquake.

A week-long advisory warning of an elevated risk of another strong earthquake was lifted at midnight on Monday. The alert had been issued after a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern and northeastern Japan on Dec. 8. Despite the advisory being lifted, JMA officials urged residents to continue exercising caution.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      