5.2-magnitude earthquake hits off northern Japan coast

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the quake occurred at 2:38 p.m. local time (0538 GMT) off Aomori’s Pacific coastline at a depth of about 20 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The tremor registered a level 3 on Japan’s seven-point seismic intensity scale in Hakodate City, located in neighboring Hokkaido Prefecture.

JMA officials reported that the epicenter was located at approximately 40.9 degrees north latitude and 143.1 degrees east longitude.

No tsunami advisory was issued following the earthquake.

A week-long advisory warning of an elevated risk of another strong earthquake was lifted at midnight on Monday. The alert had been issued after a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern and northeastern Japan on Dec. 8. Despite the advisory being lifted, JMA officials urged residents to continue exercising caution.