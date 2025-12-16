Japan ends earthquake alert after powerful m7.5 quake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has lifted a weeklong earthquake advisory issued after a powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the country’s northern and northeastern regions earlier this month, authorities said on Monday.

The advisory, which warned of a heightened risk of additional strong quakes, expired at midnight. While residents are no longer urged to remain on immediate evacuation alert, officials continue to call on the public to stay cautious and maintain disaster preparedness, including securing furniture and stocking emergency supplies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued the alert for the first time under a special advisory system, covering 182 municipalities across seven prefectures, from Hokkaido to Chiba, east of Tokyo. The decision followed assessments indicating an increased likelihood of another major quake after the initial tremor.

Although no so-called “megaquake” occurred during the advisory period, seismic activity remained elevated. By Monday afternoon, the JMA had recorded 40 earthquakes measuring intensity 1 or higher on Japan’s seven-point seismic scale.

The main quake struck late on December 8, off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, at a depth of about 54 kilometers. Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate, and authorities reported 46 injuries. More than 9,000 residents were evacuated, according to Kyodo News.

The earthquake also disrupted transportation and daily life. Bullet train services on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line were temporarily suspended between Morioka and Shin-Aomori, while over 300 schools closed for a day.

The advisory system — officially named the “Off the Coast of Hokkaido and Sanriku Subsequent Earthquake Advisory” — was introduced in December 2022, drawing on lessons from the devastating 2011 magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami. The system does not require mandatory evacuations but is intended to prompt heightened readiness.

However, opposition lawmakers criticized the rollout, saying many residents were unsure how to respond or prepare during the advisory period.

The quake marked the first major disaster response under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, whose administration began in October. In response to criticism, Takaichi has announced plans to move closer to the prime minister’s office to strengthen crisis management.

Japan remains one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, and authorities continue to stress that preparedness is essential even after official alerts are lifted.

News.Az