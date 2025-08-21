5.4-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar felt in Bangkok

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Myanmar’s southern coast on Thursday morning, shaking parts of Bangkok.

The earthquake occurred at 9.58am, measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale and centred 10 kilometres underground, according to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), News.Az reports, citing Bangkok Post.

The epicentre was in the Andaman Sea, 211 kilometres southwest of Mae Sot district in Thailand’s northern Tak province, said Natthawut Dandee, deputy director-general of the department and acting director of the Earthquake Observation Division.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources, the quake was attributed to a slip along the Sagaing Fault that runs north to south through the centre of Myanmar.

The active fault also caused the March 28 earthquake that sent strong tremors into Thailand, resulting in significant damage and fatalities in both countries.

People in Bangkok on Thursday reported via the TMD website that they felt dizzy, with some witnessing shaking lamps. Most of them were in buildings with more than 10 stories when the tremors were felt.

In Din Daeng district, shaking was felt inside a building housing Ministry of Labour offices, and workers fled outside.

One report from the 11th floor of the Prime Building in Klong Toey Nuea of Watthana district said the tremors were felt at around 10am for about 10 seconds.

Other reports of tremors being felt in the city came from Ratchathewi, Pathum Wan, Bang Kae, Huai Kwang, Phaya Thai, Bang Rak and Khlong San.

Santi Pailoplee, a Chulalongkorn University geology professor, said the quake was not serious and advised people not to panic. Thais would feel the tremors because the country is on a fault plate, he said.

“This quake did not forecast anything, it was normal activity by the fault,” he added.

Amorn Pimanmas, president of the Thai Structural Engineers Association, said the slip occurred in different location from the 28 March earthquake.

It was much less serious but closer to Bangkok than in March, about 400-500 kilometres, which could affect some high buildings in the city, Mr Amorn said.

The soft clay layer in Bangkok can expand tremors by 3 to 4 times and create longitudinal waves, which affects high-rise buildings, he explained.

However, it has yet to affect the structures, so people should not panic about this quake and monitor the situation via reliable channels, he added.

